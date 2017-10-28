Hardik Patel warns Congress of Amit Shah like Surat matter; what does it mean? Check his latest tweet

Patel had met Congress Gujarat in-charge Ashok Gehlot in a hotel.

Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel on Saturday warned Congress of Amit Shah-like issue in Surat if it fails to clear its stand before 3/11 /2017 on how to give reservations to the community. ” Congress must clear its standby 3/11/2017 on how it will give reservation to Patidars, otherwise, an Amit Shah-like matter will take place in Surat,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Patel had met Congress Gujarat in-charge Ashok Gehlot in a hotel. Patel has been offered a poll ticket by the Congress. However, he revealed that he is not eligible to contest Assembly elections as he is yet to turn 25. Patel has also asked the Congress to ensure quota benefits for the community if elected.

While on the other hand, BJP Chief Amit Shah had recently said that organisers of the Patel quota stir in Gujarat were leaning towards “one political party”, an apparent reference to the Opposition Congress. Shah even said the reservation agitation was acquiring political colour as state assembly elections, PTI had reported. Replying to a question on how the Vijay Rupani government was dealing with the Patidar agitation for reservations under the OBC category, Shah said the BJP government had asked the protesters, led by Hardik Patel, to follow the “legal process” but the “direction of the agitation changed”.

“As per the main demand of the Patidar agitation, if a caste has to be included in the OBC category, that caste can submit an application to the OBC commission,” he said.