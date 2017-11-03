Hardik Patel slams BJP again, says people will make right choice

Hardik said that the Patidhars would openly support Congress if the party assures on extending OBC reservation benefits to his community.

Hitting out at BJP once again, Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel on Thursday he would campaign against the ruling BJP and that people are “perceptive” and “intelligent” enough to make the right choice, Indian Express reported. His statement also hinted towards his support to Congress in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections. Hardik said that the Patidhars would openly support Congress if the party assures on extending OBC reservation benefits to his community. Despite his support, Hardik declined that he would join the party.

Hardik hitting back at those alleging him of using the agitation for personal gains said: “They (BJP) call me an agent… I am not a Congress agent, but an agent of the people. I will amplify the voice of the people so that those high on power can hear these stifled voices. My campaign is not for the Congress. It is against the BJP. So, I am telling the community to stick to their stand and recall their resentment against the BJP, and not vote for the BJP. But, I am not telling anyone to vote for the Congress. People are perceptive and they will make the right choice.”

Hardik Patel further said that the Congress has agreed to four of their demands out of six. The Congress has positively responded to their approach.