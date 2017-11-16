Hardik Patel sex CD row: Patidar leader fumes over slur, makes this big statement

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections in December, the surfacing of Hardik’s videos have become the centre of attraction. (PTI)

Patidar leader Hardik Patel has had a tumultuous week so far. Gujarat politics was nothing less than a heated drama when multiple sex videos of his emerged, shocking many. Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections in December, the surfacing of Hardik’s videos have become the centre of speculation as to what kind of disruptive effect they will have on the upcoming polls. The 23-year-old leader spoke on how these multiple sex videos have affected him and his plans; and whom does he held accountable for defaming him.

On 13th November, Monday; a video of a man resembling the Patidar quota leader with an unknown woman in a hotel room went viral. Hardik had said that the CD which allegedly showed him with a woman is morphed. He blamed the BJP government for leaking such a video. An enraged Hardik blamed the BJP for playing dirty politics ahead of the elections. Hardik even said that these videos haven’t done any harm to the Patidar agitation. “From the support, you see this evening, do you think the videos have harmed the agitation? They cannot.”, said Hardik. He pointed out that it’s BJP’s attempt to mislead the people of Gujarat. “They (sex videos) are a desperate attempt by the BJP to cover up for their shortcomings. They could not break me, could not threaten me, or blackmail me to back off, so they had to create videos of a 23-year-old to character-assassinate him.”, Hardik added. The furore over the video hadn’t even lessened, when just the next day, another video showing Hardik with two other men and a women drinking together. The Patidar quota stir spearhead was seen relaxing on a bed with the other three. Hardik had not commented on the video but had slammed the BJP government for defaming him. He also said that many such videos will be out before the elections to defame him.

Hardik, speaking to IE, said that those sitting in power will say that it is his video. He claimed that all the videos were morphed. “Had they done a sting operation on me with my fiancee in a hotel room, I would have accepted it. These are videos that have been created with a man who resembles me. I have already sent the video for forensic examination to some of our community members abroad and they have sent me an analysis that proves it was fake … However, even if we assume that I was immoral as some people say and that it was indeed I in the video, I want to ask, can’t a 23-year-old youth have girlfriends? If a 23-year-old cannot have girlfriends, will a 50-year-old have girlfriends?”, said Hardik. Hitting out at BJP over the issue, Hardik said that the fight isn’t between BJP and Congress; rather it is BJP vs Hardik.

However, when the patidar leader was asked about him planning any legal action, he replied that there is no use of doing so. Citing his earlier legal cases, especially the sedition case, Hardik said that the system and police belong to BJP, and there won’t be anything done about it. Hardik added that he is leading a very low key life to avoid such issues. “In the world of politics, you have to be thick-skinned and also a neech (lowlife) to bear all this and remain silent… Let me tell you, I have become very neech”, Hardik said.