Hardik Patel is a ‘fool’, accepted reservation formula from ‘fools’ Congress: Nitin Patel

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel (Image Source: ANI)

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Wednesday has reacted to PAAS leader Hardik Patel’s acceptance of Congress offer that provides reservation at par with OBCs to non-reserved categories if the party is voted to power in the state. Taking a jibe at both Congress and PAAS, the deputy CM said that fools have accepted the offer from fools. This statement of Patel refers to both Congress and PAAS as fools. He was referring to Hardik Patel accepting Congress formula to give reservation to non-reserved communities above limit of 49 percent put by Supreme Court.

Earlier in the day, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener Hardik Patel claimed that the Congress party has agreed to give reservation to the Patidar community, if the party comes to power in Gujarat. Patel said that the party will introduce a bill in the Gujarat Assembly for reservations, if they win the forthcoming elections. He added that Congress has accepted their demands and has agreed to give Patidars reservations under section 31, and provisions of section 46. He further said that the draft has been prepared between them and the Congress. The formula is not restricted to Patidar community alone.

As far as ticket distribution is considered, the Patidar leader said, that they have never asked for any ticket from the Congress party to contest the Assembly elections and there is no conflict within the PAAS regarding the same.

It can be noted here that on November 20, the PAAS workers protested against Congress in Ahmedabad and Surat, expressing disappointment over the ticket distribution for the assembly polls. According to Gujarat Congress unit president Bharatsinh Solanki the replacement was part of a strategy as the party has to keep in mind various factors as well as the feedback received from the party workers. On November 20, the Congress had released its second list of 13 candidates, replacing four candidates on the list announced last Sunday with four new nominees. Bhikhabhai Joshi replaces Amit Thummar in Junagadh, Jaish Patel replaces Kiran Thakor in Bharuch, Ashok Jirawala replaces Nilesh Kumbani from Kamrej constituency and Dhirubhai Gajera is the new candidate for the Varachha Road seat in place of Prafulbhai C Togadiya.