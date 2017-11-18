Gujarat Election 2017: Hardik Patel attacks BJP ahead of Narendra Modi’s rally, says ruling party is blocking his Gandhinagar rally

Patidar leader Hardik Patel (file photo)

The political battle in poll-bound Gujarat is at its peak and Patidar leader Hardik Patel Saturday showed resentment against the BJP government when he wrote on Twitter how his rally scheduled in Gandhinagar was allegedly canceled due to pressure from the saffron party even as the permission was granted earlier by the District Magistrate. Patel added that BJP is using Gujarat state police force against him. The Patidar leader also wrote that Gandhinagar SP has said that all those coming for the rally will be arrested and whatever they will bring along themselves will be thoroughly checked and seized by the police. He further wrote that BJP was afraid of resentment of people against the incumbent government and that is why using police to deter opposition.

After the leak of three alleged sex tapes featuring him, Patel is trying hard to regain the lost pride by organising a huge rally at Mansa in Kalol taluka of Gandhinagar district.Mansa is the same place where Patidars had held a massive public rally on July 22, 2015, to press their demands for reservation under OBC category. It also happens to be the hometown of BJP national president Amit Shah.

After a gap of two weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be addressing a gathering in Gujarat on Saturday. PM Modi will address the 50th Nirvan anniversary of Rang Avdhoot Maharaj at Nareshwar, 65 kilometers from Vadodara.

The ruling BJP is trying hard to win back support of the agitating Patidar community that can influence results in at least 60 of the state’s 182 assembly seats.

In the past, the BJP had a strong support base among the Patidars. But it changed lately as the community started demanding reservation benefits in government jobs and college admissions.

Earlier on November 16, Chirag Patel, one of the leaders of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) joined the BJP. Chirag said that alleged sex video clips of Hardik Patel was a blot on the community.

The Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14, respectively, the Election Commission (EC) announced that 89 Assembly constituencies will vote in phase 1, while 93 will vote in phase 2. Counting of votes will take place on December 18.