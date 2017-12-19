Gujarat Results 2017: Amit Shah’s work wins praise from PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Shah in his address to the party workers yesterday, as he acknowledged the BJP chief’s hard work. (PTI)

BJP president Amit Shah’s stress on marshaling workers at the booth-level, emphasis on identifying issues and course correction if required may have gone a long way in helping the party notch up a hard-fought sixth straight win in Gujarat, party leaders said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed Shah in his address to the party workers yesterday, as he acknowledged the BJP chief’s hard work and strategy besides his knack of identifying the strength of party leaders and workers, and using them effectively. Terming the win as not normal but special, Modi said the party had a president in Shah who was “hardworking, a strategist and can identify strengths of lakhs of party’s workers and use them effectively” for the organisation. One of the tactics which worked for the party is having a committee of some workers to cater to voters whose name were present in the voter’s list. The committee headed by a ‘panna pramukh’ had to be in touch with voters, around 50 in numbers, and ensure maximum polling in party’s favour, BJP MP C R Patil told reporters, claiming that it paid rich dividends in the state by ensuring that votes of BJP supporters are maximised. A BJP leader said the tweaking in the GST structure during the polls played a key role in assuaging business community and the feedback provided by Shah on the matter was crucial. The BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly while the Congress stacked up its highest tally following 1985 assembly polls by winning 77 seats.