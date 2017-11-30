Gujarat Polls: Rahul Gandhi poses 2nd tough question for PM Modi, BJP, take a look

Gujarat polls: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today launched another scathing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP attack by raking up Gujarat’s debt issue.

Gujarat polls: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today launched another scathing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP attack by raking up Gujarat’s debt issue. In a Twitter post, Gandhi wrote In 1995, Gujarat’s debt stood at 9,183 crore. In 2017, Gujarat’s stands at 2,41,000 crore. This comes after PM Modi and Gandhi took pot shots at each other yesterday. In a similar tweet, Gandhi yesterday sought to make the state’s ruling BJP accountable for its promises in the last polls.

Gandhi also brought up the BJP’s 22-year rule in Gujarat and said people were demanding answers. “22 salon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of BJP rule),” he tweeted. Seeking to pin the government down on the issue of housing, Gandhi asked the prime minister whether it would take 45 more years to provide new houses to Gujaratis.

Giving numbers to buttress his argument, he said, “First question to the prime minister on the state of affairs in Gujarat – In 2012, he promised to provide 50 lakh new houses, but provided 4.72 lakh in five years. Will the prime minister tell whether it will take another 45 years to fulfil the promise?”

Take a look at Rahul Gandhi’s Tweet

22 सालों का हिसाब,#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब गुजरात के हालात पर प्रधानमंत्रीजी से दूसरा सवाल: 1995 में गुजरात पर क़र्ज़-9,183 करोड़।

2017 में गुजरात पर क़र्ज़-2,41,000 करोड़।

यानी हर गुजराती पर ₹37,000 क़र्ज़। आपके वित्तीय कुप्रबन्धन व पब्लिसिटी की सज़ा गुजरात की जनता क्यों चुकाए? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 30, 2017

The prime minister and the opposition leader are in Gujarat to campaign for their parties ahead of the December 9 and 14 assembly poll. Gandhi is campaigning in the state for two days and started with a visit to the famous Somnath temple. He will also held public meetings in at least three districts today, party leaders said.