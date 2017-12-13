Gujarat polls: PM Modi takes seaplane flight, Rahul Gandhi predicts big change

Gujarat polls: Campaigning for the crucial second phase of polling ended yesterday. Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi said that there was a tremendous undercurrent against the BJP, and the results would be ‘zabardast’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi boarded a seaplane from the Sabarmati Riverfront — the BJP's symbol of vikas in the state — to fly a route that touched several constituencies and gave him a vehicle to drive home his message. The seaplane took off from the Sardar Patel bridge side around 11 am to land at Dharoi Dam site in Mehsana around 11.25 am in Sabarkantha district. Modi then left for Ambaji temple in Banaskantha district by road.

Modi flew back to Ahmedabad by 3 pm, landing on the Sabarmati again, after which the plane circled the river and flew along the east bank which comes under the Jamalpur-Khadia constituency where the BJP is facing a tough fight. People shouted “Modi Modi,” released saffron and green balloons as the plane cruised on the surface of the water. Finally, Modi emerged amid beating of drums, wearing the red khes of the Ambaji temple.

Rahul, who is leading Congress’ poll campaign, said: “Modiji pehle corruption par bolte thay, lekin jab Jay Shah ka mamla aya, Rafale jet ka mamla aya, toh corruption par bolna bandh kar diya (Modiji used to talk about corruption. But ever since the Jay Shah and Rafale jet issues surfaced, he has stopped talking about corruption).” “Yeh mood mein change sirf Modi mein hi nahin hai. Yeh Rupani mein bhi hai, aur poori BJP mein hai (It is not just Modi who has undergone this change in mood. There is a change in mood in Rupani too, and the entire BJP),” he said.

“Mood yahan par bilkul badla hua hai… zabardast undercurrent hai. Dekhna, yahan par zabardast badlav aane wala hai. Result zabardast aane wala hai. BJP ghabaraee huyee hai, yeh pehli baar dekha hai ki sabhi agitation par hain… Patidar, OBC, Adivasi, Dalit, kisan, sab agitation par hain… Political mahaul bilkul badla hua hai. Aur mujhe vishwas hai ki hum jitenge (There is a complete change in mood… there is a tremendous undercurrent. A tremendous change is about to come. The result will be tremendous… The BJP is worried, for the first time, everyone is agitating. Patidar, OBC, Adivasi, Dalit, farmers, everyone has launched an agitation… There is a change in the political atmosphere. And I am confident that we will win),” said Rahul.