Gujarat polls: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi trade barbs over Mani Shankar Aiyar’s ‘neech’ remark

Gujarat polls: PM Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday kick-started the election campaign for 2 phase polling in Gujarat. Addressing a rally, Modi accused Congress of ignoring the rights of Banaskantha, while Gandhi claimed that Congress is going to win election and there’s ‘aandhi’ (storm) is about to come in the state. “Congress party is going to win elections in Gujarat and no one can stop it. Aandhi aa rahi hai,” Gandhi said in Chotta Udaipur. While Modi, on the other hand flayed Congress. “People of Patan and Banaskantha know the difference between Congress and BJP. When there were floods here Congress MLAs were relaxing in Bengaluru whereas BJP leaders were working with people, helping in relief operations,” Modi said in Banaskantha’s Bhabhar.

Once again mentioning Aiyar’s name, Modi said the leader had demanded Pakistan to ‘remove him from the way’. “Mani Shankar Aiyar told people when he visited Pakistan – remove Modi from the way and then see what will happen to India-Pakistan peace. What did he mean by removing me from the way. And what is my crime- that we have the blessings of the people.” Meanwhile Gandhi also used Aiyar’s name and said that party had removed the leader. “We are not BJP, we are Congress, we respect our PM,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The two leaders are scheduled to address multiple rallies later in the day here are the highlights of the rallies which have been addressed so far:

Narendra Modi’s rally in Bhabhar, Banaskantha

– This rally is huge. I want all those Pundits speculating on this election to come and see the fervour here

– People of Patan and Banaskantha know the difference between Congress and BJP. When there were floods here Congress MLAs were relaxing in Bengaluru whereas BJP leaders were working with people, helping in relief operations

– BJP leaders were providing flood relief whereas Congress leaders were relaxing in swimming pools in resorts in Bengaluru

– BJP was doing relief work, Congress was busy with resort workM

– The conduct of Mrs. Indira Gandhi and the Congress in Morbi and the service of RSS and Jan Sangh Karyakartas was for everyone to see. RSS and Jan Sangh did everything possible and stood shoulder to shoulder with people

– Those who did not stand with Banaskantha in the bad times of flood can not be excepted to serve either this district or the state of Gujarat

– Earlier, people from here would have to travel a considerable distance to pray to Maa Narmada. Due to BJP, Narmada waters have come to this region and Maa Narmada is blessing us all

– This part of North Gujarat has made strides in solar energy

– Mr. Mani Shankar Aiyar told people when he visited Pakistan – remove Modi from the way and then see what will happen to India-Pakistan peace. What did he mean by removing me from the way. And what is my crime- that we have the blessings of the people

– When I had taken over as CM, farmers from Patan and Banaskantha met me and I told them to focus on irrigation. People told me this approach will ensure you are defeated. I said- I do not care of the chair, I want to work for the farmers and want to work for Banaskantha, Patan

Rahul Gandhi, Chotta Udaipur

– BJP aapke liye kya karna chahti hai unhone woh aapko abhi tak nahi bayata hai, manifesto abhi tak tayar nahi kiya: Rahul Gandhi

– Congress party within 10 days of winning the elections will make a policy for farmer loan waiver: Rahul Gandhi in Chotta Udaipur

– Congress party is going to win elections in Gujarat & no one can stop it. Aandhi aa rahi hai: Rahul Gandhi in Chotta Udaipur

– Congress party hindustan ke PM ki kursi ka aadar karti hai. Aur congress party mein galat shabd prayog karke koi bhi PM ke baare mein nahi bol sakta. Modi ji humare baare mein kuch bhi keh sakte hain. Isliye humne Mani Shankar Aiyar par sakht karyawahi ki: Rahul Gandhi