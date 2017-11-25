Gujarat polls 2017: Nitish Kumar not to campaign for JD(U)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) President, will not campaign for his party’s candidates in the Gujarat assembly polls. (Image: IE)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) President, will not campaign for his party’s candidates in the Gujarat assembly polls. The party has decided to send its 20 star campaigners minus Nitish Kumar to Gujarat, a JD-U leader said here on Saturday. The JD-U, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is contesting the Gujarat polls alone and has decided to contest from 50 of the 182 assembly constituencies there. JD-U’s Rajya Sabha MP R.C.P. Singh, considered close to Nitish, JD-U General Secretary K.C. Tyagi, Bihar Minister Lalan Singh and former minister Shyam Razak are party’s star campaigners for the Gujarat polls.

Nitish Kumar has joined hands with the BJP and formed a new government in Bihar in the last week of July this year, after dumping the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress. The Gujarat assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14, respectively.