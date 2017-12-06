Gujarat opinion poll 2017 LIVE Updates: Fresh surveys predict these many seats for BJP, Congress

Gujarat opinion poll 2017: BJP supporters wave cut-outs during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election campaign rally at Dhandhuka village of Ahmedabad district on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Gujarat opinion poll 2017 LIVE UPDATES: Days after Lokniti-CSDS survey for ABP news predicted BJP as the clear winner in Gujarat, fresh surveys are out today. Gujarat will go to polls on December 9 and 14 while the counting will be done on December 18. ABP News-CSDS had predicted that both Congress and BJP will get 43 percent votes each. It said the BJP is expected to get 95 seats, while the Congress will bag 82 seats and fall short of the majority in the 182 members Gujarat Assembly. Region-wise vote share and seats for both parties were: Central Gujarat (Seats 40): Congress: 40% and BJP: 41%; South Gujarat (Seats 35): Congress: 42%, BJP: 40%; North Gujarat (Seats 53): Congress 49%, BJP: 45%; Saurashtra-Kutch (Total Seats 54) Congress: 39%, BJP: 45%.

Survey released by India TV predict the following: The survey was carried out between November 23 to November 30.

Effect of Rahul Gandhi’s temple visit: 45% says no effect, 55% believe Rahul has taken right step, he will gain.

Will Patidars, OBCs, Dalit vote for Congress? 47% feel Congress to make big gains, 9 % believe the three communities won’t come together; 34% believe BJP is strong.

Effect of Hardik Patel Sex CD controversy: No effect on 60%, 24% Patidars unhappy with Hardik Patel; sympathy of 16% Patidars towards Hardik Patel improved after the CD release.

Both Congress and BJP are campaigning extensively to ensure their victory in the high-octane poll contest with their campaigns being led by Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi respectively.