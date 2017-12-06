‘Gujarat Mange Jawab’ campaign: Rahul Gandhi questions PM Narendra Modi over malnutrition in state

Gandhi questioned Modi over the two issues in his “a question a day” series on Twitter.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked PM Narendra Modi over infant deaths and malnutrition among children in Gujarat. Gandhi questioned Modi over the two issues in his “a question a day” series on Twitter. Posing his ‘8th question’, Gandhi asked Modi, “Thirty-nine per cent of children suffering from malnutrition. Thirty-three out of every 1,000 infants die. Rising cost of treatment amid severe shortage of doctors. Handed over a government hospital in Bhuj to a ‘friend’ for 99 years. Is this the example of your healthcare management?”

Rahul Gandhi is running a special campaign with the name of “22 salon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of BJP rule)”. Earlier, the Congress vice president had hit out at Modi over various issues including unemployment among youths and “poor” wages to workers, women’s safety, education and health.

This was Gandhi’s second tweet of the day aimed at taking a jibe at PM Modi. Gandhi said that “unlike Narendrabhai”, he was human and could err. He also thanked his “BJP friends” for pointing out wrong figures in one of his tweets. “For all my BJP friends: unlike Narendrabhai, I am human. We do make the odd mistake and that’s what makes life interesting. Thanks for pointing it out and please do keep it coming, it really helps me improve. Love you all,” he tweeted.

22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब प्रधानमंत्रीजी-8वाँ सवाल: 39% बच्चे कुपोषण से बेज़ार

हर 1000 में 33 नवजात मौत के शिकार

चिकित्सा के बढ़ते हुए भाव

डाक्टरों का घोर अभाव भुज में ‘मित्र’ को 99 साल के लिए दिया सरकारी अस्पताल

क्या यही है आपके स्वास्थ्य प्रबंध का कमाल? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 6, 2017

The Congress vice president had put out a tweet yesterday carrying erroneous percentages to depict a rise in the prices of essential commodities. Tweeting a graphic, Gandhi asked the prime minister whether his government was “for the rich”.

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi had said that it was burdensome to live with ever-rising prices and asked if the BJP government was in power to benefit the rich. While putting out the tweet, Rahul allegedly put out a wrong figure. Rahul tweeted: “22 saalo ka hisaab, Gujarat Maange Jawaab… Pradhanmantri ji ko saathwa sawal: .. Jumlo ki Bewafaai maar gayi, Notebandi ki lootai maar gayi, GST saari kamai maar gayi, Baaki kuch bacha to mehengayi maar gayi, Badte daamo se jeena dushvar, bas ameero ki hogi Bhajpa sarkar,” he said along with picture.