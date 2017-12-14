Gujarat exit poll today: Hardik Patel takes dig at BJP, makes this big claim

Hardik Patel. (Twitter)

Gujarat exit poll today: After the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections ended, exit polls results were announced on Thursday after voting ended. According to Gujarat election exit poll, BJP which is the current ruling party in the state, will sweep the election. Following the result of the exit polls, Hardik Patel took to Twitter and said that the result is being shown in favour of BJP purposely. The tweet was in Gujarati according to which the results were shown in BJP’s favour so that no one suspects the EVMs. He added that there is no chance of BJP winning.

Gujarat turned into an electoral battleground this month. On one hand, PM Narendra Modi fought hard to prove his dominance in state and prestige, on the other hand, Rahul Gandhi-led Congress went all out to prove his mettle and also revive themselves. The second phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections ended today, whereas the first phase of voting was concluded on December 9. According to Times Now-VMR exit polls a landslide victory has been predicted for BJP. The Congress is predicted to win 70 seats. The survey predicts +/- 3 margin of error. Meanwhile, as per ABP-CSDS, BJP will have an impressive victory margin over Congress. Sahara Samay-CNX survey says BJP will retain power in Gujarat; it predicted 110-120 seats for BJP and 65-75 seats for Congress

જાણી જોઈને એક્ઝીટ પોલ માં ભાજપ જીતી રહી છે એવું દેખાડવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે.જેથી ઈવીએમ ની ગરબડી બાદ કોઈ ઈવીએમ પર શંકા ના કરે.આ જૂની ચાલ છે.જો ખરેખર આ ચૂંટણી સાચી છે તો પછી ભાજપને જીતવાના કોઈ જ અણસાર નથી.સત્યમેવ જયતે pic.twitter.com/15QWXofCKc — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) December 14, 2017

The final result of the election will be declared on 18 December. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today cast his vote after waiting in a queue at a polling booth set up at a school in Sabarmati constituency of Ahmedabad. BJP has been ruling the state for over 20 years. In 2012, the then chief minister Narendra Modi had won 116 seats whereas Shakti-Sinh Gohil-led Congress managed to win a mere 60 seats.