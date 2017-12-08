Gujarat Elections: Narendra Modi slams Sonia Gandhi, other Congress leaders for use of abusive language against him

Gujarat Elections 2017: In one fell swoop, Modi attacked Sonia Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Divijaya Singh, Anand Sharma and Beni Prasad Verma.

PM Modi Narendra Modi on Friday attacked Congress for using abusive laguage against him in public speeches. In one fell swoop, Modi attacked Sonia Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Digvijaya Singh, Anand Sharma and Beni Prasad Verma. “They have not called me ‘Neech’ for the first time yesterday. Mrs Sonia Gandhi and her family members have used it too. Why am I ‘Neech’ – because I was born poor, because I am of a lower caste, because I am a Gujarati? Is that why they hate me,” Modi said. One by one, Modi reminded people of all the slurs made by Congress leaders against him in previous elections. “I don’t even want to get started on what Gujarat Congress leaders have been calling me,” Modi said. “Are these the kind of things we should say in public life,” said PM. “Evidently, one Gujarati, a person born into a poor family has troubled them a lot,” he added.

Here’s what how PM Narendra Modi slammed a number of Congress leaders:

– Imran Massod: Imran Massod, who they gave a ticket to, said we will cut Modi into pieces.

– Renuka Chowdhury: Renuka Chowdhury called me a virus. She said I bring Namonitis.

– One more Congress leader called me a monkey.

– Jairam Ramesh: Jairam Ramesh compared me to Bhasmasur.

– Beni Prasad Verma: Beni Prasad Verma called me a mad dog. He also said we won’t let this mad dog win.

– Ghulam Nabi Azad: Ghulam Nabi Azad said I am Gangu Teli.

– Divijaya Singh: Divijaya Singh said Modi Sarkar is like Rakshas Raaj and Modi is Ravana. Here he also reminded people of a tweet by Singh by using the term ‘Dash’ in place of an abusive word.

– Pramod Tiwari: Pramod Tiwari, who headed the Congress in UP, said Modi is in the list of Hitler, Mussolini and Gaddafi.