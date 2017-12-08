Gujarat elections go high tech; BJP turns to projection mapping to woo voters on Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad

BJP put up laser light show on Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad last night. (ANI)

With Gujarat Assembly elections just around the corner, polls in the state have gone high tech in an attempt to woo voters. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come up with unique way to enthrall voters. The party put up laser light show on Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad last night. The laser show that was displayed, showed images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a map of the state showing the development that Gujarat has achieved during BJP’s tenure in power.

“It is a new form of campaigning which is called projection mapping. In this, we have put a cutout of Gujarat map and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture. The projection will be done on this cutout only. In the cutout, a glimpse of development that has taken place in Gujarat and Prime Minister Modi’s achievements will be projected so that people of the state can memories it,” BJP leader Anil Jain was quoted as saying. While the first phase is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the second phase will be held on December 14. Results will be declared on December 18.

Meanwhile, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday continued his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned him about Rs 55,000 crore that was meant for tribal welfare. In his tenth question ahead of state polls, the Congress vice president questioned the prime minister on the plight of tribals in Gujarat. “Migration has broken the tribal society, Modiji where have the Rs 55,000 crore of ‘Vanbandhu scheme’ gone? Snatched tribals land, did not give them rights over the jungle and lakhs of land ownership contracts have been held up. Neither did schools function nor did they get a hospital, neither house for the landless nor employment for the youth,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted earlier in the day.

The Congress vice president is using the tagline“22 saal ka hisab, Gujarat maange jawab” (Gujarat wants answers for 22 years of BJP rule) to target the prime minister ahead of Gujarat polls. Since last month, Rahul Gandhi had been using the social network site to post questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the performance of the BJP in Gujarat and promises that ruling party made over last 22 years in the state.