Gujarat Elections: Ahmed Patel is Congress’ CM candidate, says mysterious poster; leader blasts BJP for spreading fake propaganda

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Thursday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly putting up fake posters and orchestrating a rumour campaign in poll-bound Gujarat. Patel, a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, was shown as Congress’ chief ministerial candidate for the state in the poster. Patel outrightly denied his prospects for CM seat in the state. “Putting up fake posters and orchestrating a rumour campaign shows the utter desperation of the BJP,” Patel said in a Tweet. “Fearing defeat, do they have to rely on such dirty tricks? I have never ever been a candidate for CM and will never, ever be,” he added.

Known as a close aide to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Patel slammed the BJP for trying to divert people’s attention from the real issues. “The moot issue is that BJP is trying very very hard to divert the narrative from its performance of last 22 years to a divisive agenda. Hence their reliance on lies & propaganda,(sic)” he said. “But people of Gujarat have made up their mind this time,” he added.

The poster carried a picture of Patel along with Rahul Gandhi. It allegedly asked Muslims to maintain unity within the community and to make Ahmed Patel the ‘Wazir-e-Alam’. It also requested the community to vote only for Congress.

The alleged poster in Gujarat’s Surat was put up calling for the Muslims to unite and support the Congress Party for Ahmed Patel to be made the chief minister of the state.

However, the emergence of these posters was not the only controversy which erupted in the day. A war of words was seen between the leaders of BJP and Congress after Mani Shankar Aiyar used the word ‘Neech Aadmi’ for PM Narendra Modi. Later, Rahul Gandhi asked Aiyar to apologise to PM Modi over the use of word ‘neech’ for the latter. “BJP and PM routinely use filthy language to attack the Congress party. The Congress has a different culture and heritage,” Rahul said in a tweet. “I do not appreciate the tone and language used by Mr Mani Shankar Aiyer to address the PM. Both the Congress and I expect him to apologise for what he said,” he added. Modi also hit back at Aiyar and termed his statement as an outcome of ‘Mughalai mindset’.