Gujarat elections 2017 to be live streamed on Twitter, check out how to keep yourself updated

Twitter. (Reuters)

With a few days left to go to the finale of Gujarat Assembly polls, Twitter on Wednesday announced that it will live stream conversations related to the state elections on its platform. The initiative has been taken as political interest and discourse on the polls generated over 800,000 tweets in the past week on the microblogging site. The live stream of the elections will be available in English and Hindi, and will take place starting from Thursday and on counting day December 18. “We are excited to launch the first live stream of elections in India providing people with the opportunity to follow all the election-related action in real-time, with the best analysis and commentary in the business,” said Amrita Tripathi, Acting Head for News Partnerships, Twitter India.

The live stream is available for free to users on Twitter. Each stream will be accompanied by a Twitter timeline featuring in real time Gujarat Election-related conversation. Last month, Twitter recorded a growing interest in Gujarat politics as conversations related to the Assembly election rose 20 percent November.

Twitter also launched initiatives such as real-time updates on the campaign trail and connect voters to politicians on key issues. The company also unveiled an emoji, available till December 22, which can be activated using hashtags such as #GujaratElection2017, #GujaratElection, #BattleforGujarat or #ElectionCaravan.

Meanwhile, as the second phase of the polls ended, the Gujarat exit polls revealed that BJP will emerge victorious. According to Times Now-VMR exit polls a landslide victory has been predicted for BJP. The Congress is predicted to win 70 seats. The survey predicts +/- 3 margin of error. Meanwhile, as per ABP-CSDS, BJP will have an impressive victory margin over Congress. Sahara Samay-CNX survey says BJP will retain power in Gujarat; it predicted 110-120 seats for BJP and 65-75 seats for Congress.

However, Hardik Patel said that the exit polls result were shown in favour of BJP purposely. He took to Twitter and said that the results were shown in BJP’s favour so that no one suspects the EVMs. He added that there is no chance of BJP winning.