Gujarat Elections 2017: Till Rahul Gandhi becomes PM, this ‘Bhakt’ will remain barefoot

Dinesh Sharma, a Rahul Gandhi bhakt, will remain barefoot till Rahul becomes PM (Source: IE)

You must have seen Sachin Tendulkar’s biggest fan Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary cheering for him in every match. Well, Congress’ soon-to-be President Rahul Gandhi has an equally devoted fan. A fan who has been following Rahul across the country since 2011, a fan who has pledged to walk barefoot until Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister of the nation, a fan who dresses in Congress colours — saffron turban, green dhoti and a tricolour kurta with the party’s election symbol. Meet Pandit Dinesh Sharma (23), a law graduate from Jind, who has been following Rahul across the country since 2011 when he met him during a tour. “I come from a family of Congress followers. Rahulji is my idol and I worship him. I think he is not only honest but also a very soft-hearted leader, who empathises with everyone he meets. So, I have vowed to walk barefoot until he becomes PM. He will become that soon,” Sharma told The Indian Express at one of Rahul’s Navsarjan rallies.

Sharma told that his father was initially not happy with his decision to follow Rahul, but has now accepted it. “My father had insisted that I must complete my education, so I completed my graduation in law and followed what I love. My aim is to spread the message about Rahulji. Whoever talks to me, I tell them that Rahulji is the future of India,” said Sharma as per the report.

It is notable that barring Congress leaders, Sharma is among the few who can skirt restrictions from the Special Protection Group (SPG) as he runs ahead of Rahul’s convoy or rides pillion with party workers. Sharma has spent most of the money he had on his trips but now, Congress leaders ensure that they bear his expenses during rallies.