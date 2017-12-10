Gujarat Elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi turns poet on Twitter, adds poem power to poll promises

Rahul Gandhi tweets a poem boasting Congress electoral promises

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, took on his poetic avatar again to urge people of Gujarat to vote for the grand old party. Rahul recited the party’s electoral promises through his tweet. He promised free treatment, air-ambulance in cases of emergency, affordable food from Indira canteens, and new hospitals to the people of Gujarat, through his tweet. This is not the lone case where Rahul Gandhi has impressed the Twitterati with his poetic skills. Earlier, this month, Gandhi, posting a poem on Twitter, asked the Narendra Modi government to stop delivering “hollow” speeches and quit if it was unable to stop prices from rising and give jobs to the people. The tweet by him, which took a swipe at PM Modi, read, “Expensive gas, expensive ration, stop making hollow speeches! Control prices, give jobs else quit the throne”.

Last month, Gandhi tweeted a famous Ghalib verse to say that Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is deluding himself. “Sabko maloom hai ‘ease of doing business’ ki haqeeqat, lekin khud ko khush rakhne ke liye ‘Dr Jaitley’ ye khayal achha hai (everybody knows the reality of ease of doing business, but this thought, Dr Jaitley, is good to keep yourself happy).” On yet another instance, Gandhi took to Twitter and shared a few lines from a poem written by Dushyant Kumar, a famous Hindi poet. “If you are hungry, be patient! So what if you have no bread? Hunger is a hot topic, these days, Of debate in the Delhi Durbar! – Dushyant Kr,” Gandhi tweeted.

हटेगा कुशासन का अँधेरा#गुजरात_में_नया_सवेरा सरदार पटेल हेल्थ कार्ड से

सबको मुफ्त चिकित्सा

एयर एम्बुलेंस से होगी

आपातकाल में सुरक्षा

इंदिरा कैंटीन देगी सस्ता

और स्वादिष्ठ पोषण

नए अस्पताल बनेंगे

रुकेगा जन का शोषण हर गुजराती को स्वास्थ्य का अधिकार

आओ बनाएं कांग्रेस सरकार — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 10, 2017

Rahul Gandhi, earlier in the day, kicked off his poll campaign in Gujarat’s Dakor by seeking blessings at the Ranchhodji Temple. While addressing a rally, he said, We’ll open government engineering and medical colleges so that your children can study free of cost. Also, there will be free checkup for the people when Congress comes to power. The Congress vice president also slammed the demonetisation move of the government, asserting how “the money of all thieves in India was turned white by Modi ji”.