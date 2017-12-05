Gujarat Elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi posts seventh question to PM Modi, attacks BJP on inflation

The question posed by Rahul Gandhi said that it is burdensome to live with ever rising prices. and said if the BJP government is in power to benefit the rich.

On Tuesday, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party about the ever-rising prices of basic commodities and inflation in the country. The Congress VP, who has developed a unique and poetic way to question the Modi government said that the rhetoric by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hurt the common. Rahul Gandhi highlighted that the troubles faced by the note-ban of last year have hurt the common. He even took a jibe at the new tax reform, Goods and Services Tax and said that the reform took away all the money from the common. Finally, he concluded by stating the whatever that is left was taken away by the inflation and price rise.

The question posed by Rahul Gandhi said that it is burdensome to live with ever rising prices. and said if the BJP government is in power to benefit the rich.

In his Tweet Rahul gandhi mentioned:

22 saalo ka hisaab, Gujarat Maange Jawaab

Pradhanmantri ji ko saathwa sawal:

Jumlo ki Bewafaai maar gayi

Notebandi ki lootai maar gayi,

GST saari kamai maar gayi,

Baaki kuch bacha to mehengayi maar gayi,

Badte daamo se jeena dushvar, bas ameero ki hogi Bhajpa sarkar.

22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब प्रधानमंत्रीजी-7वाँ सवाल: जुमलों की बेवफाई मार गई

नोटबंदी की लुटाई मार गई

GST सारी कमाई मार गई

बाकी कुछ बचा तो –

महंगाई मार गई बढ़ते दामों से जीना दुश्वार

बस अमीरों की होगी भाजपा सरकार?

Along with the Tweet, Rahul Gandhi posted a picture which shows the price comparison of basic commodities from the year 2014 to 2017. He posted the rates of Gas Cylinder, Pulses, Tomato, Onion, Milk and Diesel and the increase in over the price along with the percentage increase.

On December 4, the Congress VP filed his nomination for the for the post of party president, heralding a generational shift in the leadership of the grand old party seeking a revival in its electoral fortunes. The 47-year-old Gandhi scion is set to take over the party’s reins from Sonia Gandhi, who has steered the party for 19 years, including the 10 when it led the UPA government.

Post-filing his nomination, the former prime minister of India, Manmohan Singh on Rahul Gandhi said, “Rahul ji has been the darling of the Congress….” While there were a list of praises from the Congress sect, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath said, “Hamey lagta hai ki Congress party ek bojh ban chuki hai. Rahul Gandhi ke (adhyaksh) banney se yeh bojh apney aap samapt ho jayega … (I feel the Congress party has become a burden. After Rahul Gandhi’s elevation, this burden will end on its own).”