Gujarat Elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi in rallies at Anand and Chhota Udepur district; 5 takeaways

Gujarat Elections 2017: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi once again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat and said that the PM is silent about the future of the state. Gandhi today hit out at the ruling BJP for not publishing its manifesto till virtually polling day for the upcoming elections yet. He said that it was Congress who asked for it after which Finance Minister Arun Jaitley released the policy statement. While addressing a rally in Anand, Gujarat, the Congress leader said the ruling party thinks that it is going to rule in the poll-bound state for next 100 years and not releasing the manifesto reflects their arrogance. Here are key takeaways from his speech:

1. “We raised questions about Manifesto & BJP hastily prepared it behind closed doors. Congress asked for it so Arun Jaitley released it.”

2. Why do they need it (manifesto) when they think they’re going to govern here for 100 years? Such is their arrogance. Modi-ji used to say that the BJP will rule in Gujarat for the next hundred years. But he is not saying a single word about the future of Gujarat at his rallies.”

3. Modi-ji talks about Afghanistan, Pakistan, China and so many global issues. This election is not about Modi or (Rahul) Gandhi…it’s about the people of Gujarat.”

4 “Congress has started a noble initiative of canteens in Karnataka where food is available for everyone at minimal prices. We will begin the same initiative in Gujarat”.

5. “The BJP is ruling here for the last 22 years. Now you have an opportunity to elect a government which would focus on you. People want to know what the BJP or Congress would do for them. While the BJP has not declared its manifesto, we held extensive dialogue with the people and prepared our manifesto accordingly.”