Gujarat Elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi alleges PM Narendra Modi gave Rafale deal to industrialist friend

Instead of giving contract to company which knows to build aircraft, Modi gave it to his industrialist friend who knows nothing about it, Gandhi said.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that PM Narendra Modi made changes in Rafale deal. Gandhi alleged that Modi changed Rafale contract ‘without consulting anyone’ and gave it to his industrial friends. “When Modi Ji went to France, he changed Rafale contract, without consulting anyone. Instead of giving contract to company which knows to build aircraft, he gave it to his industrialist friend who knows nothing about it,” he said. The Congress vice president also alleged that the NDA government was delaying the Winter Session of Parliament as Modi was not ready to discuss the Rafale and Jay Shah issues in the House before the Gujarat polls. Gandhi further said that Rafale is a matter related to the Indian Air Force, national security, martyrs and Modiji has to answer these questions before the people of the country and Gujarat. “I would ask Modiji three questions (on the Rafale deal). First, is there a difference in the cost of planes in the first and the second contract (signed with a French firm) and did India pay more or less money as per the second contract?,” he said. “And, has the industrialist (whose company has formed a joint venture with the French firm), who was given the contract, ever manufactured planes?,” he added. Gandhi further sought to know if the due procedure was followed while inking the deal with France last year to procure the Rafale fighter jets.

Gandhi said that Modi is avoiding these questions due to the fear that the “truth” would come out before the crucial polls in his home state. The Amethi MP said while the media persons asked him a lot of questions, they did not do the same with the prime minister over the Rafale and Jay Shah issues. Generally, Parliament’s (Winter) session is held every year in November and discussions (on crucial issues) take place in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, he said. “But, due to two reasons, Parliament is opening after the Gujarat polls this time,” Gandhi added.

Gandhi has stepped up the attack against BJP leadership in all his poll speeches. On Friday, Gandhi had slammed Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for reportedly not accepting a giant tricolour made by Dalits citing lack of space. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rupani have space in their hearts only for a few industrialists, but not Dalits, farmers and poor.