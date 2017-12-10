Gujarat elections 2017: PM targets Mani Shankar Aiyar for secret meeting with Pakistan High Commissioner; asks for reason why

Trying to connect with the gathering, the prime minister also said that the country has seen the wonders of the Banaskantha in agriculture. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday once again hit out at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, who had recently used derogatory language against the former. Addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Palanpur, he alleged that Aiyar had earlier held a secret meeting with the Pakistan High Commissioner. “The same Mani Shankar Aiyar, who insulted Gujarat, held secret meetings with Pakistan High Commissioner. What was the reason? Why are people who previously held high posts in military-intelligence establishment of Pak writing that we should help make Ahmed Patel the CM?”, Narendra Modi said at the rally.

Trying to connect with the gathering, the prime minister also said that the country has seen the wonders of the Banaskantha in agriculture. “The entire nation is seeing the wonders of Banaskantha in agriculture, particularly in potato cultivation.” Pointing out on the development work that the BJP government has done, the prime minister also hoped that the region, with coming of Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), the region will not only become a major transportation hub but will also provide job opportunity to youth.

Slamming the Congress, the prime minister said the party, has often accused the government of working for the poor, however if records of last ten years is brought out then one can see how many Padma awards were given by them and his government, it would be clear who is working for the poor and who for the rich, he added. On Saturday, during his rally at Lunawada, the prime minister latched on to tweets by a man named Salman Nizami who, he said, was a Congress leader to tear into the rival party for allegedly questioning his parentage.

PM Modi said, “There is one Congress youth leader called Salman Nizami, who is campaigning for Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat. He said on Twitter that Rahul Gandhi’s father and grandmother had sacrificed their lives, while his great-grandfather was a freedom fighter. Okay, very good, we do not have a problem with that. Then he went on to ask that Modi should answer who is his father and mother”.

Referring to Nizami again, the prime minister said, ““I want to tell those who are asking who is my father and who is my mother… India is my father and India is also my mother. I, the son of Bharat Mata, will serve my motherland till the last breath of my life.”