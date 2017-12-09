Gujarat elections 2017: PM Narendra Modi’s Ro-Ro ferry service stays out of local poll campaign

While PM Narendra Modi is talking about the Ghogha-Dahej ferry service in most of his election speeches, the project is absent as an issue from local BJP campaigns.

Ausif Agariya, Rehan Saiyed and Mustufa Shaikh, 19 for the first time are going to use their voting rights in the Gujarat Assembly elections. Mustufa is of the opinion that this time its the BJP that will be victorious. "There is a general feeling that it will be good if the Congress comes (to power), but it is (our) first time, so it's difficult to say," Tausif said while speaking to IE. Talking about the Patidar leader Hardik Patel they said that it is good for their community. Though they looked interested on a lot of issues but they seemed to have not much knowledge about the ferry service nor who the local MLA is.

Moving over to a batch of elder men in Bhuteshwar village who sat on a mattress in a small dark room slurping in some tea. “It is too early to say how the ferry will impact Ghogha because it is still not carrying vehicles, said one of them. The ferry service, suspended on December 4-6 due to Ockhi, shrinks the 350-km distance between Ghogha and Dahej by road to 32 km by sea — covered in an hour. They are further of the opinion that the ferry service will bring in the industry in the area. This might further result in the broadening of the roads, increased traffic and this will them to open up new hotels making business even more convenient for them.

Another man among the crowd identified as Hirabhai Kantariya who harvests cotton and bajri on his 15 bighas, the village’s biggest problem is stray bullocks. He says, ”With modernisation and tractors, bullocks roam free and destroy crops.” Samtaben Trivedi, 62, a retired school principal who was watching the rally, said, “I voted for BJP last time. We have to think this time.” Security of girls is a big issue in Bhavnagar, she said. “We stood in bank queues for 3-4 hours because of notebandi (demonetisation),” Trivedi said. Asked about LPG cylinders under the PM’s Ujjwala yojana, she said, “It’s not for free.”