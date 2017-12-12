Gujarat Elections 2017: PM Modi flies high on seaplane, says victory of BJP guarantee for bright future (Image taken from the official Twitter handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi)

After travelling on a seaplane from Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati riverfront to Dharoi Dam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed how fortunate he has always been to get blessings from the people of Gujarat. He wrote on Twitter,”I am devoting my life for the betterment of crores of people of Gujarat and India. Have been fortunate to always get your blessings. I am sure you will continue to bless us in these elections too by voting for BJP.” Regarding the outcome of the polls, PM expressed confidence in the people of Gujarat and this is very much reflected in his tweet, ” No Gujarati will let go off a golden opportunity of development of our youth and coming generations. Victory of BJP is a guarantee for a bright future.”

PM shared about his travel experience in the poll-bound Gujarat. His tweet read, “During my travels across Gujarat, the level of affection I have received from the people is unparalleled in my 40 years of public life. This affection gives me strength and motivates me to devote all my time for India’s development.”

Modi also urged people to vote in huge numbers for the coming polls on December 14. He tweeted, “I urge my sisters and brothers of Gujarat to vote in record numbers on the 14th. I call upon the people of Gujarat to not only give the BJP an overwhelming majority but also ensure that BJP wins in every polling booth across the state.”

PM also slammed the opposition for spreading lies and negativity about the development of Gujarat. He tweeted, “the lies that our worthy opponents have spread, about Gujarat, Gujarat’s growth and about me personally is something I had never imagined. It is natural for every Gujarati to feel hurt. People of Gujarat will give a fitting reply to the negativity and lies of the opposition.”

As far as today’s seaplane ride was considered PM Modi expressed the importance of Seaplane services for medical purposes. He tweets, “Seaplane services can also be helpful during times of medical emergencies. Those needing even quicker access to medical care and those living in remote areas stand to gain a lot.

The last day of the campaign for Gujarat elections saw dramatic and never seen before type of campaigning. The PM led in the process by taking off from and landing on water by a seaplane. This was done for the first time in India. The opposition party Congress mocked this extravagant show of Modi as “hawa baazi” meaning only show-off.