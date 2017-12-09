Gujarat Elections 2017: Clear urban-rural divide in state, Congress eyes urban saffron pie

In the BJP ruled state, the Congress will look forward to making a mark in the urban areas of Gujarat which have been BJP strongholds.

After witnessing a heated election campaign of political stalwarts, Gujarat today goes on polls for the first phase of the Assembly elections. And what was noticed in the run-up to the polls was a clear divide in the support bases of BJP and Congress separating the rural and urban pockets of the state. In the BJP ruled state, the Congress will look forward to making a mark in the urban areas of Gujarat which have been BJP strongholds.

In Gujarat, the most urbanised seat after Ahmedabad has been Surat, which has seen a major leap for BJP in 2012 Assembly Elections winning 15 out of 16 seats. The Congress had got the reserved seat of Mandvi.However, the Congress had substantial wins in the 2015 Surat Municipal Corporation polls, winning 33 of 116 seats. This was a three-fold rise for the grand old party from 11 seats in 2010. Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi was quoted saying by The Indian Express that the Congress will be favoured in Surat after demonetisation, implementation of Goods and Services Tax and the Patidar agitation. Doshi said that these factors will have a cumulative effect that will work to Congress’ advantage.

In the first phase of polls today, a major urban part that goes to polls is Saurashtra. The Congress expects several seats of Saurashtra, including Amreli, Bhavnagar and Botad districts after the Patidar agitation. “We were always strong in the rural areas (but) this time round we will benefit in urban areas too, especially after Rahul Gandhi campaigned in some of these areas,” Doshi was quoted by IE. Agitations in Gujarat, mainly the Patidar one, it seems has made the Congress gain a substantial support in rural areas even as the BJP has enjoyed support in urban areas. The civic polls in 2015 clearly mirroring such a rural-urban divide with the Congress party doing well in taluka and district panchayats and the BJP winning municipalities and municipal corporations. The polls were held after the Patel quota stir.

From the 89 seats in the first phase polls today, 70 per cent are rural constituencies. This definitely paves the way for BJP. In 2012 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 39 of 62 rural seats, while the party had won 24 of 27 urban seats. In the second phase, more than 60 per cent of the remaining 93 seats are in rural areas. BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said the party will continue to not only dominate in urban centres but will also make major inroads in rural constituencies.