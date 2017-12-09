Gujarat elections 2017: BJP will score a historic win, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Reacting to Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s barb on BJP’s manifesto, Prasad said the Congress has never fulfilled the promises made in its manifesto. (PTI)

As the polling for first phase of Gujarat assembly election is about to start, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday expressed confidence about BJP’s historic win. Talking to ANI, Prasad said, “The BJP will score a historic win. There will be three reasons of BJP’s victory. The work of BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and his popularity and the way Congress insulted Modi. People of Gujarat will take revenge of this.” Reacting to Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s barb on BJP’s manifesto, Prasad said the Congress has never fulfilled the promises made in its manifesto. “Congress releases manifesto but does not work whereas BJP works. If we had promised anything, be it electricity, water supply or development, we fulfill it. We our aiming for better,” he added. Rahul had alleged that Prime Minister Modi was silent about the future of Gujarat while slamming the ruling BJP for delaying the release of its manifesto.

Eighty-nine assembly constituencies are going for polls in the first phase with 977 candidates in the fray. The second phase will be held on December 14 for 93 assembly constituencies while counting of the votes will be done on December 18. The crucial elections are being seen as prestige battle for BJP, which has been ruling the state for last 22 years, and litmus test for the Congress.