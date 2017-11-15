Gujarat Elections 2017: Big blow to Congress, leader quits, blames Rahul Gandhi, set to join BJP

(Source: PTI)

Ahead of Gujarat assembly elections, a senior Gujarat Congress leader, on Wednesday, resigned accusing the party of ignoring some workers. He expressed his displeasure over the party giving prominence to a group of caste and community leaders over the loyal workers. Vijay Kella, chairman of the Gujarat Congress’ relief committee, said party vice-president Rahul Gandhi meets only a handful of people and does not take along workers with him, the report added. Kella, who in the past unsuccessfully fought election from the Maninagar assembly segment, sent his resignation letter to Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki.

Kella said he was not happy with the way three leaders, Patidar quota stir spearhead Hardik Patel, OBC leader Alpesh Thakor and Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani, are being given prominence by the Congress party ahead of the next month’s assembly polls. He further said that many loyal party workers were being “ignored” and these three leaders being given prominence. “(Bharatsinh) Solanki does not understand anything and Rahul Gandhi does not meet party workers. He meets only a handful of people. He should have taken all party workers together rather than giving prominence to Patel, Mevani and Thakor and mentioning them in his speeches,” Kella said.

When asked about his future plans, Kella said that he is likely to join the BJP in the next few days. In his letter, Kella said he has been associated with the Congress for the last 38 years. He also commented on Congress existential crisis saying that the Congress is waging its “last fight for existence” in the state by setting aside its “ideology and party loyalists”. “(Former Congress chief minister) Madhavsinh Solanki’s KHAM (Kshatriya-Harijan-Adivasi-Muslim) theory had damaged the party. Today, Gujarat cannot be won by revisiting the same theory,” he said in his resignation letter as quoted by PTI. The KHAM formula, successfully applied by Solanki, revolved around wooing Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi and Muslim community members to come to power.

The Gujarat Congress’ relief committee, which led by Kella looks after relief operations during floods and other disasters.