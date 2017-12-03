Gujarat elections 2017: Amit Shah lashes out at Rahul Gandhi, has this big thing to say on Patidar quota ‘illusion’

Amit Shah opens up before the upcoming polls in Gujarat (Source: PTI)

Ahead of the polling in Gujarat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah has opened up on a range of issues from Uttar Pradesh civic polls to the “rigged” elections for Congress’ president in a slew of interviews given to various media houses. While boasting that the party will get 150 seats in the upcoming assembly elections, he enumerated the development that the state has witnessed in the years of BJP rule. He told The Indian Express, “Villages used to get 6-7 hours of power, now they get 24 hours power. There used to be an average 200 days’ curfew a year; now Gujarat is curfew-free. Saurashtra women faced a scarcity of water, now they get assured water seven days a week. Farmers would not get water then, in fact, 63% of Gujarat was in the dark zone, now only 6% of Gujarat is in the dark zone. We saved the children of Gujarat from fluoride-laden drinking water. 38% was the dropout rate, 63% was the enrolment ratio. Now we have taken enrolment ratio to 99 per cent, and brought down drop out rates to below 3%. There is not a school where fewer than eight classrooms have been added in the last 22 years.”

The BJP chief also denied the charge that the controversy about Rahul Gandhi’s faith was engineered by his party, saying, “Our leaders haven’t spoken much on this. It’s only when they (the Congress) levelled allegations against the BJP, that we sought to set the record straight. The BJP has no role in this.” Shah talked at length on the key issues in the Gujarat polls and dismissed Rahul’s charges about Gujarat’s development lagging under BJP governments. Speaking on the landslide victory that the BJP achieved in the Uttar Pradesh Civic polls, he stated that the Uttar Pradesh mandate is the barometer of country’s mood and the victory of BJP will certainly reflect in the Gujarat assembly polls.

On Rahul’s imminent appointment as Congress chief, he said it was dynastic succession and the culture of entitlement that BJP is fighting against. He also questioned Rahul Gandhi’s several visits to temples across Gujarat, ahead of the upcoming polls. Responding to a question on the Patidar issue and the role of Hardik Patel, he said, “This agitation has definitely succeeded in creating an illusion. But as the discussion on reservation progressed and finally the formula that emerged — a formula that is constitutionally impossible — there is a sea change among the Patidar community. I believe that it has become clear in the elections that the Congress’s promise is not possible on the issue of reservations. It has become clear to most of them.”

The 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly election, 2017 is scheduled to be held on 9 December 2017 and 14 December 2017.