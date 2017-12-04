Gujarat Election poll 2017: P Chidambaram blasts BJP over HAJ, RAM comparison; see what he said

With Gujarat elections around the corner, the state has turned into a battleground for Congress and BJP. (Reuters)

With Gujarat elections around the corner, the state has turned into a battleground for Congress and BJP. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday accused BJP of playing communal politics for terming Gujarat leaders Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani as “HAJ.” He also recalled Congress’ win over BJP in Punjab and said that there is no reason why the youths of Gujarat will not accept the Grand Old Party after Punjab win. Former Finance Minister, in a series of tweets, took a dig at Gujarat’s ruling party and said Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader Hardik Patel, OBC leader Alpesh Thakor and SC/ST leader Jignesh Mevani communicating the demands of youths of the states for jobs and development and their campaign should not be “trivialised.” “Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani are sons of the soil of Gujarat. To call them HAJ is playing the communal card and divisive politics,” he tweeted.

Patel, Thakor and Mevani are articulating the demands of Gujarati youth for jobs and development. Their campaign should not be trivialised. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 4, 2017

The comments come in the wake of a poster which was released on the social media which showed upcoming Gujarat elections as a face-off between “HAJ” and “RAM”. Notably, “RAM” stands for the three leaders of Gujarat BJP- Vijay Rupani (Gujarat CM), Amit Shah (BJP President) and PM Narendra Modi.

Chidambaram said large sections of the youth of Gujarat have rallied behind Patel, Thakore and Mevani and they have not accepted the BJP. “Youth of Punjab accepted Congress. So did the youth of Goa and Manipur before the elections were stolen by the BJP. Why would the youth of Gujarat not accept Congress?,” he asked. The two-phase assembly elections for the 182-seat Gujarat assembly will be held on December 9 and December 14. The counting of votes will take place on December 18. Meanwhile, Congress VP Rahul Gandhi who is leading the Congress from the front for Gujarat elections filed his nomination for the post of party president.