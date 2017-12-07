In Gujarat poll muddle, all opinion polls predict Lotus bloom: Know full region-wise detail of what BJP, Congress may get

However, most of these surveys suggest that BJP will win, but by a smaller margin.

Top News What is FRDI Bill? Here is all you need to know in 10 points

Gujarat Election Opinion Poll: Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the clear winner in almost all opinion polls conducted before Gujarat Assembly elections 2017. However, most of these surveys suggest that BJP will win, but by a smaller margin as compared to 2012. Touted to be the semi-final before 2019 general elections, assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. The votes will be counted on December 18. For Congress, it’s vice president Rahul Gandhi has led the campaign for his party from front. While for the BJP, PM Narendra Modi has taken charge of the campaign in state.

Let’s check out what India TV-VMR Survey, Sahara Samay CMX, ABP-CSDS and NDTV Poll of polls say about the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017:

India TV-VMR Survey

Seat Share: BJP: 106-116; Congress: 63-73; Others 2-4

Region wise break up:-

Seats from North Gujarat

BJP: 30-34 seats

Congress: 18-22 seats

Others: 0-2 seats

Seats from South Gujarat

BJP: 23-27 seats

Congress: 6-10 seats

Others: 1-3 seats

Seats from Saurashtra-Kutch region

BJP: 27-31 seats

Congress: 23-27 seats

Others: 0 seats

Seat from Central Gujarat region

BJP: 23-27

Congress: 13-17 seats

Others: 0 seats

ABP-CSDS opinion poll (First week of December)

– Seat Share: BJP: 91-99 seats; Congress: 78-86 seats.

– Vote Sare: BJP and the Congress will secure equal – 43 per cent – vote share in the upcoming elections.

Region-wise break down

Central Gujarat (Seats 40): Congress 40 per cent vote share, BJP 41 per cent. BJP loses its vote share by 13 per cent, Congress gains by 2 per cent.

South Gujarat (Seats 35): Congress 42 per cent vote share, BJP 40 per cent. BJP loses its vote share by 9 per cent, Congress gains by 11 per cent.

North Gujarat (Seats 53): Congress 49 per cent vote share, BJP 45 per cent

Saurashtra-Kutch (Total Seats 54): Congress 39 per cent, BJP 45 per cent

Poll of poll, as done by NDTV.

Sahara Samay-CNX

– Seat Share: BJP: 128 ; Congress: Congress 52

Region-wise break down

Central Gujarat (Seats 40): Congress 29 seats, BJP 20 seats.

South Gujarat (Seats 35): Congress 07 seats, BJP 28 per cent

North Gujarat (Seats 53): Congress 15 seats, BJP 37 per cent

Saurashtra-Kutch (Total Seats 54): Congress 20 seats per cent, BJP 20 seats

NDTV poll of polls

– Seat Share: BJP: 105-106; Congress 73-74 seats.

Note: NDTV has made an aggregation of the three surveys from Times Now, India TV and ABP News