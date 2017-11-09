Gujarat election opinion poll: BJP all set to retain power via landslide win, shows survey

The BJP is projected to secure a majority by bagging 113-121 seats in Gujarat. (PTI)

If the opinion poll predictions are anything to go by, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah will again be victorious in Gujarat assembly elections. According to the opinion poll done by CSDS for ABP news the BJP is projected to secure a majority by bagging 113-121 seats in Gujarat. The survey also noted that the total vote share of the saffron party will be 47 per cent. The Congress, on the other hand, once again seems to be losing in the home state of PM Modi. The survey gave Congress 58 -64 seats while the vote share of the party will be 41 per cent. This is also likely to lead to Vijay Rupani retaining the chief minister’s post.

According to the opinion poll, there will be a neck and neck battle between the Congress and BJP in Saurashtra as both look to get 42 per cent of the vote share each to get ahead. While the voters of North Gujarat, appear to have changed their mood, the opinion poll suggests that the Congress will fetch 49% of votes and it gave the BJP 44% vote share.

In its traditional stronghold of Central Gujarat, the Congress party seems to be receiving a major jolt as it is predicted to get only 38% votes while the BJP is set to get 54 pct votes. The voters of South Gujarat also look to be satisfied with the BJP government in the state. In South Gujarat, the ruling BJP may well get 51 pct votes while the vote share of the Congress will be just 33 per cent.

Assembly elections in Gujarat are slated be held in two phases on December 9 and 14, the Election Commission had announced. The stage has been set for a high-octane electoral tussle between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in Prime Minister Modi’s home state whose outcome may impact the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The two main contenders for power, however, have already launched high decibel campaigns, with both Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi addressing several rallies in the state in the last few weeks. The Gujarat Assembly elections are being seen as a major test of popularity of Modi and poll management skills of BJP chief Amit Shah, both of whom hail from the state.