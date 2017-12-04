Gujarat election opinion poll 2017 LIVE UPDATES: BJP, Congress may get these many seats

For Congress, Rahul Gandi has run a whirlwind campaign to give his party a boost before 2019 general elections. For BJP, Gujarat election opinion poll 2017 LIVE UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi is leading the campaign from the front, projecting himself as the prime administrator for his home state. (PTI)

Gujarat election opinion poll 2017 LIVE UPDATES: The State of Gujarat will go to polls on December 9 and 14. The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party have left no stone unturned to make maximum gains in elections. For Congress, Rahul Gandi has run a whirlwind campaign to give his party a boost before 2019 general elections. For BJP, PM Narendra Modi is leading the campaign from the front, projecting himself as the prime administrator for his home state. While Rahul’s fight is to prove his mettle in the backdrop of his elevation as Congress boss, Modi and Shah are battling for prestige in their home state. A number of factors – unrest among the Patidars, anti-incumbency, unrest among Dalits have made things difficult for an otherwise strong BJP in terms of numbers and countrywide political presence. Congress, on the other hand, is going through it’s toughest phase. People of this state are set to vote on December 8 and December 9, we take a look at what Opinion Poll has predicted:

Gujarat election opinion poll 2017 LIVE UPDATES (Fresh survey updates to come at 6 pm):

5.31 pm: As per a ABP-CSDS survey done last month: In South Gujarat, BJP may well get 51 pct votes, while the vote share of the Congress will be just 33 per cent.

5.30 pm: In October, the Times Now-VMR survey had predicted around 118-134 seats (52 percent of votes) for BJP

5.27 pm: In October, the Times Now-VMR survey had predicted Congress could secure around 49-61 seats (37 percent votes).

5.25 pm: As per an India Today Axis My India survey done in October, BJP is projected to win between 115-125 seats.

5.24 pm: As per an India Today Axis My India survey done in October, Congress is projected to bag between 57-65 seats.

5.20 pm: As per an India Today Axis My India survey done in October, BJP to get 48 per cent vote share.

5.10 pm: As per an India Today Axis My India survey done in October, Congress to get 38 per cent vote share

5.00 pm: ABP News survey will begin at 6 pm. Watch this space for all the live updates.