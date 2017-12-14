Gujarat election exit poll results 2017 to predict if Modi magic works or Rahul Gandhi is new star

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s supporters wear his masks during an election campaign rally addressed by Modi at Jasdan in Gujarat, India. Against the backdrop of an increasingly personal and bitterly fought local election, India is witnessing the unusual spectacle of Modi locked in a bitter verbal duel with his predecessor, accusing the opposition of holding secret meetings with officials from archrival Pakistan to impact the polls. The unsubstantiated allegations have prompted a sharply worded response from former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (AP Photo)

Gujarat election exit poll results 2017 will be out after 5 pm today. The much-awaited exit polls will predict if Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to remain voters’ first preference in the state or Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi has arrived as the new rising star of India’s electoral democracy. The verdict in Gujarat will very much change the course of polity in the run-up to the 2019 General elections.

While a BJP win will empower PM Modi to carry on with the reforms measures already implemented as well as those promised by his government. A loss would be more than just a shock. Gujarat loss would put the BJP electoral machinery on its toes and it can be easily guessed that the ruling party at the Centre would employ all resources to secure a win in 2019, and may even resort to populist measures to herald the ‘achche din’ soon.

A win for the Congress would mean a lot to the party as well as Rahul Gandhi. The Congress president-elect has led the campaign from the front. He was most prominent and visible Congress face on the campaign trail, while the old guard of the party gave the campaign a miss. A win would mark the arrival of Rahul Gandhi – the politician – who stitched new caste combination couples with an aggressive campaign. The win will also revive the Congress footsoldiers’ spirit across the country. Not just that, it will give India’s opposition a face they can bank upon to beat Modi in 2019.

While the Exit poll results are awaited, opinion polls so far have predicted a BJP victory with Congress giving a tough fight to the incumbent across the state.

Phase 2 voting

Meanwhile, voting for the second and final phase of Gujarat assembly elections started today on 93 seats of North and Central Gujarat. Followed by an acrimonious campaign by leaders of BJP and Congress, around 2.22 crore voters would be exercising their franchise to choose between the two main contenders. As many as 851 candidates are in the fray for the second phase of Gujarat polls. Some of the prominent candidates in the fray for today’s poll include state deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who is contesting from Mehsana, Alpesh Thakor (Radhanpur), and Jignesh Mevani (Vadgam).

In Maninagar, the constituency once represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress has given the ticket to foreign-educated young face Sweta Bhrambhatt against BJP’s sitting MLA Suresh Patel. Modi had vacated the constituency after becoming the PM in 2014.