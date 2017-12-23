Gujarat election: Asaduddin Owaisi slams Rahul Gandhi, asks why couldn’t he click a single photo with Muslims

Both Congress and BJP have been criticised for their regular temple visits during the Gujarat assembly elections by AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI/Reuters)

Both Congress and BJP have been criticised for their regular temple visits during the Gujarat assembly elections by AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. Owaisi has also lashed out at them for playing vote bank politics, according to a report by News18. Owaisi continuing his tirade against both the parties questioned why the leaders of BJP and Congress never visited Mosque or Dargah and visited only temples during their campaign. Owaisi said that the way Congress and BJP conducted their Gujarat campaign had made the country think whether they were campaigning for elections or were on a temple run. Owaisi wondered Rahul Gandhi couldn’t click a single photo with a Muslim man during their entire election campaign and revealed that according to a Congress leader in Delhi, the temple visits were necessary for the party competing against BJP in the assembly elections.

Rahul on Saturday visited Somnath temple Gir Somnath district ahead of his address to party workers in Ahmedabad to introspect on Gujarat Assembly polls. Rahul had earlier also visited the temple during his election campaign in Gujarat when his name was found to be written in the non-Hindu register creating an uproar in media and political circles. The Congress had then denied reports of it and termed the signature as ”fake” while BJP insisted the Congress President reveal his true religious identity. Non-Hindus are allowed to visit the temple but before given admission inside the shrine have to first get themselves registered at the office. A photocopy of a page of the register for non-Hindus had gone viral on social media with the names of Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel written on it. Rahul had later cleared his view announcing that he and his family were devotees of Lord Shiva.

Earlier this month, before the second phase of Gujarat elections, Rahul had visited Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad and offered his obeisance to the shrine. Rahul before the election too had gone a temple spree, visiting Dwarkadhish temple, Chotila temple, Khodaldham in Kagvad, Jalaram Bapa temple in Virpur and Dasi Jivan temple near Jasdan to name a few.