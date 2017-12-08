Gujarat election 2017 LIVE: After ‘neech’ attack from Mani Shankar Aiyar, Modi hits campaign trail again

PM Narendra Modi will on Friday kick off BJP’s election campaign for phase 2. While Congress VP Rahul Gandhi will continue his Navsarjan Gujarat campaign.

PM Narendra Modi will on Friday kick off BJP’s election campaign for phase 2. The prime minister is scheduled to adress rallies in Bhabhar, Kalol, Himmatnagar and Vatva. Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Bhabhar at 11.30 am, Kalol at 1.30 pm, Himmatnagar at 3 pm and Vatva at 4.30 pm. On the other hand, Congress VP Rahul Gandhi will continue his Navsarjan Gujarat campaign, and will travel from Chhota Udaipur to Anand today. He will also visit at Mogal Dham Mandir and hold public meetings with citizens in various districts.

Here are all the LIVE updates from today’s campaign:

11.24 am: Here’ Rahul Gandhi Schedule for the day

Congress VP Rahul Gandhi continues our Navsarjan Gujarat campaign, and will travel from Chhota Udaipur to Anand today. He will seek blessings at Mogal Dham Mandir and hold public meetings with citizens in various districts. #गुजरात_में_नया_सवेरा pic.twitter.com/KGB03Q6yBo — Congress (@INCIndia) December 8, 2017

11.21 am: Here’s PM Narendra Modi’s schedule for the day

11.19 am: PM Modi will address rallies in Bhabhar, Kalol, Himmatnagar and Nikol.