  4. Gujarat election 2017 LIVE: After ‘neech’ attack from Mani Shankar Aiyar, Modi hits campaign trail again

PM Narendra Modi will on Friday kick off BJP's election campaign for phase 2. While Congress VP Rahul Gandhi will continue his Navsarjan Gujarat campaign.

By: | Updated: December 8, 2017 11:24 AM
PM Narendra Modi will on Friday kick off BJP’s election campaign for phase 2. The prime minister is scheduled to adress rallies in Bhabhar, Kalol, Himmatnagar and Vatva. Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Bhabhar at 11.30 am, Kalol at 1.30 pm, Himmatnagar at 3 pm and Vatva at 4.30 pm. On the other hand, Congress VP Rahul Gandhi will continue his Navsarjan  Gujarat campaign, and will travel from Chhota Udaipur to Anand today. He will also visit at Mogal Dham Mandir and hold public meetings with citizens in various districts.

Here are all the LIVE updates from today’s campaign:

11.24 am: Here’ Rahul Gandhi Schedule for the day

11.21 am: Here’s PM Narendra Modi’s schedule for the day

11.19 am: PM Modi will address rallies in Bhabhar, Kalol, Himmatnagar and Nikol.

