Gujarat Election 2017: More trouble for BJP, after ally JDU jumps in, Shiv Sena too to contest polls

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)

Gujarat Election 2017: More trouble arises for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is all set to contest 50 to 75 seats in the state. According to Indian Express, Sena will be fighting in the assembly elections mainly on the agenda of Hindutva. Anil Desai, the Rajya Sabha MP of Shiv Sena on Thursday was quoted saying, “We will be contesting in Gujarat. We have undertaken studies and are targeting around 50 to 75 constituencies for which we will announce candidates soon.” He added, “We will fight on the issue of Hindutva. Development is another issue that we will carry forward.” Desai is currently in Ahmedabad with a team of Shiv Sena leader including the newly inducted Gujarati face Hemraj Shah who had switched over from the NCP and Mumbai corporator Rajul Patel to scout for constituencies.

According to the report, the move by the Shiv Sena is being seen as an attempt to snub the BJP. Off late, the party has been trying to fight election outside Maharashtra but has had little success in the attempt.

It even to contested polls in the Delhi municipal elections where it faced a resounding defeat as 55 of its 56 candidates lost their deposits. A candidate forfeits the deposit on failing to win at least a sixth of the total eligible votes cast in the elections, according to the Election Commission rules. In their attempt, only one Sena candidate in Delhi could get 1/6th of the total votes polled. The party even received a similar drubbing in Uttar Pradesh as well where only one of the total 57 candidates managed to save deposit. It had polled only 88,595 votes, which was 0.1 per cent of the total votes polled. As far as the party’s position in Goa is concerned where it contested on three seats, Sena lost its deposit in all three drawing only 792 votes (0.09 per cent).