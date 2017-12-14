Gujarat election 2017 LIVE UPDATES Phase 2: Polling to begin soon, a day after Rahul Gandhi landed in EC trouble

Gujarat election 2017 LIVE UPDATES Phase 2: The election campaign for the second phase of polls was marred with controversies and bitter war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor at the Centre – Manmohan Singh. Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi landed in the Election Commission net after his interviews to TV channels. (PTI)

Gujarat election 2017 LIVE UPDATES Phase 2: After an unexpectedly heated campaign by leaders of BJP and Congress, polling for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is taking place today in 93 constituencies of the state. Around 68% voting was recorded in the first phase of the polls for 89 of total 182 assembly constituencies of the state. The election campaign for the second phase of polls was marred with controversies and bitter war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor at the Centre – Manmohan Singh. While Modi apparently accused Singh of colluding with Pakistan to defeat the BJP in Gujarat, the latter issued a stinging reply. Meanwhile, Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi landed in the Election Commission net after his interviews to TV channels a day before the second phase of polling was found to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to Gandhi and also ordered FIRs against the channels for airing his interview in districts doing to polls today.

Check LIVE UPDATES of Gujarat Election 2017 Phase 2 polling here:

7: 22 am: Vadgam SC seat is another key constituency from where independent candidate Jignesh Mevani is fighting the election on Congress support against BJP’s Vijay Chakravarti.

7: 14 am: Alpesh Thakor, who joined the Congress, is seeking election from Radhanpur constituency. Lavingji Thakor of the BJP is contesting against him.

7: 08 am: Prominent candidates in the fray for today’s battle include state deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who is contesting from Mehsana against Jivabhai Patel of Congress.

7: 05 am: A total of 851 candidates are in the fray for 93 seats spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat, in the final phase of the polls, where 2.22 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise.

7: 00 am: Voting for the second phase of the crucial Gujarat Assembly polls will start today after the high-voltage campaign witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi leading the electioneering for their parties.