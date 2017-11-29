Gujarat Election 2017: Highlights of PM Narendra Modi’s speeches in Morbi and Prachi

Prime Minister tried to rebut Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s Gabbar Singh Tax jibe.

Gujarat election 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying tooth and nail to ensure a victory for Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat Assembly polls. Modi on Wednesday addressed mega election rallies in state’s Morbi and Prachi. In one interesting comment, the Prime Minister tried to rebut Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s Gabbar Singh Tax jibe. Referring to the jibe, Modi said it was the outcome of ‘Grand Stupid Thinking’. Also, the prime minister held Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh as anti-Narmada. Addressing a gathering in Prachi, Modi said ‘they hate Gujarat, they hate development and they hate Modi’.

Here are all the highlights of PM Modi’s speeches today:

– They hate development, they hate Gujarat, they hate Modi and now they hate sweat also. That is because they have never had to sweat it out in life and work hard. They are mocking everyone who works hard. This is their mindset. Such hatred for the poor is shocking: PM

– We have the legacy of Fakir Gandhi – the great Mahatma. They have the legacy of royalty. They were born with all privileges and are disconnected with the roots

– When I was Chief Minister I would plead to the Congress, even Congress leaders in Gujarat that let us get the Narmada project moving, let us help our farmers. But, the Congress was not interested

– If the Congress was in power the Narmada waters would never come here and the farmers would have been disadvantaged. Congress has tried everything possible to delay the project

– Do you remember the water shortage in the region? This is because the Congress controlled the tanker business. It suited them to have this shortage. The BJP has changed this in the last 22 years. We have made the tanker industry irrelevant

– When elections were approaching, they announced a meagre Rs. 500 crore for OROP when the real requirement was a lot higher. This was misleading of the highest order: PM

– There is a Government in Delhi that is for the poor. It is working continuously for the poor

– Our Sagarmala and Bharatmala project will transform the coastal economy and benefit people living on our coasts

– I want to ask the Congress. What is it that you have against our army? The demand for OROP was pending for forty long years. Why did successive Congress governments do nothing about that

– My remaining in power is bad news for those who have looted the nation for 70 long years.

– I want to assure you- Congress may try to throw any roadblocks, I am committed to ensure their designs fail. Parliament is meeting soon and we are going to bring that issue on the floor of the House again. We want to give our OBC Communities their due.

– Congress is seeking votes of the OBC communities but they should answer why they did not allow OBC Commission to get Constitutional Status for all these years. We brought in the move, it was passed by the Lok Sabha but stalled in the Rajya Sabha, where Congress has majority: PM

– When Dr. Rajendra Prasad was to come to inaugurate the Somnath Temple, Pandit Nehru expressed his displeasure on that. Sardar Patel dreamt about the Narmada but your family did not let that dream fulfil

– If there was no Sardar Patel, the temple in Somnath would never have been possible. Today some people are remembering Somanth, I have to ask them- have you forgotten your history? Your family members, our first PM was not happy with the idea of a temple being built there

– This is my 2nd day of campaigning for the Gujarat elections. I have travelled to Saurashtra and South Gujarat. The enthusiasm is remarkable. I can see so many women who have come to bless us

– When you vote, vote for development only. The people of Gujarat have one of their own sitting in Delhi, who is always working for the wellbeing of Gujarat

– have only talked about Narmada but there are several other issues that will illustrate how anti-Gujarat the UPA government was: PM @narendramodi

– We have served this region. I fought for the Narmada against the Government of Mrs. Sonia Gandhi and Dr. Manmohan Singh, which was anti-Narmada. All this was done for our farmers, the people of Gujarat

– They have looted lots from the people already. I am here to give every penny back to the poor, which they looted all these years

– It is natural for those who have looted all their lives to remember only dacoits. Under their grand stupid thoughts they want basic necessities of the poor to be taxed at 18%. At the same time they want cigarettes & alcohol to be cheaper. What logic is this.

– Through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, there is an effort to help farmers in value addition and earn more.

– We worked to improve the water situation but we did not stop there. BJP Government brought in soil health card which has proven extremely beneficial for the farmers

– Through the SAUNI Yojana, we built huge pipelines. Dams in Saurashtra are being filled due to SAUNI Yojana. But, I do not think the Congress can see all this.

– In Gujarat we initiated a mass movement to conserve every drop of water. This is because we understand the adverse impact of lack of water. Development for us is not about winning polls, it is about serving every citizen.

– For Congress, ‘development’ was giving hand pumps. For BJP, it is SAUNI Yojana and large pipelines that carry Narmada waters. We also focussed on check dams

– The main issue in Kutch and Saurashtra when we came to power was water shortage. Lack of adequate water was affecting society. The BJP government changed this and got waters of the Narmada to these regions

– For us, what matters is the wellbeing of people. Even when we were not in power we were with the people of Morbi and serving society

– In good and bad times, the Jan Sangh and the BJP have stood with the people of Morbi. One cannot say the same about the Congress and their leaders