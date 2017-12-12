Campaign ends, Narendra Modi flies high! Gujarat poll rhetoric was just a trailer for 2019, worse looms large

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd as he boards a seaplane on the Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad on Tuesday for Dharoi dam. PM Modi on Tuesday became the first seaplane passenger in India. PTI Photo

Gujarat election 2017: On the last day of election campaigning in his home state of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a seaplane at the Sabarmati riverfront, which signifies the best the BJP government has achieved in the state in 22 years. Whether the saffron party will come back to power again in the state or not will be decided on 18 December, however, this election campaign will be remembered for all the drama, lies, accusations and controversies.

The campaign witnessed a new face of Rahul Gandhi – the unopposed leader of the beleaguered Congress party – who hit the ground well prepared, armed with a new caste formula and in a combat mode with a well thought out social media propaganda. For PM Modi, it was no different as he remained at his aggressive best, shredding the opposition claims, attacking their leaders including those who appear to have retired but continue to hog the limelight for political reasons. In election mode, Modi minds no limits. He had shown this during 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

Apart from Modi, Gandhi and new entrants like Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakore and Jignesh Mewani, one leader whose presence was surprisingly felt in the poll dust of Gujarat was ex-PM Manmohan Singh, who stepped in to sell the Congress rhetorics on Modi’s economic policies and remained in news on many occasions. Singh was also on the target of PM Modi.

What should have been a direct Modi-Rahul battle, became more of a Modi-Manmohan tussle. The prime minister’s attack on his predecessor didn’t go down well but election heat often melts all ‘Laxman Rekha’ and it was no different even this time.

Campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 ends. After three and a half years, I got the honour to travel across the length and breadth of Gujarat to seek the blessings of the people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2017

The lies that our worthy opponents have spread, about Gujarat, Gujarat’s growth and about me personally is something I had never imagined. It is natural for every Gujarati to feel hurt. People of Gujarat will give a fitting reply to the negativity and lies of the opposition. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2017

Quoting media reports, Modi wondered how a “secret meeting” between Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, former Pakistani high commissioner and other leaders from that country could take place without the knowledge of the Government of India. Not just this, Modi asked why Singh didn’t allow the Army to carry out surgical strikes after 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. “Under whose advice did he (Singh) do so…Someone who served at a high position in the Air Force has said that after 26/11, they went to the then prime minister with a plan for surgical strikes. Sadly, the then government did not show the courage to do that,” Modi said, citing the example of his government’s action in the aftermath of the Uri terror attack in September last year.

Singh was also not silent. He blasted Modi for spreading “falsehood and canards” and accused the PM of betraying people of Gujarat. “The people of Rajkot and Gujarat trusted the Prime Minister and believed in the policy of demonetisation in the hope that their sacrifice would benefit India. Their faith and hopes have been shattered. Modiji has betrayed the trust that Gujaratis had reposed in him,” Singh was quoted as saying by ANI on December 7.

Beyond Modi’s controversial attacks on Singh, the campaign witnessed new lows. Rahul Gandhi’s temple visits, the revelation of him being a ‘Shiva Bhakt’ and a “Janeudhari” Bhrahmin were clear attempts by the Congress to make inroads into the hardcore Hindu voters of the BJP. The Congress also tried to woo Patidars by promising reservations in jobs and government institutions – a promise that is apparently impossible to fulfil.

During the UP election campaign, political observers had wondered if it could get worse. But Gujarat has just shown the trailer of what may descend on India in 2019 when the rest of the opposition will expectedly group together to take on Modi.