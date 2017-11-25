Gujarat Election 2017: Actor who played ‘Vikas’ in BJP ad video is now an MLA candidate from Idar

Kanodia, a popular Gujarati actor featured in BJP’s “Hu chhu Vikas, hu chhu Gujarat (I am Vikas, I am Gujarat)” campaign videos.

Hitesh Kanodia, a popular Gujarati actor featured in BJP’s “Hu chhu Vikas, hu chhu Gujarat (I am Vikas, I am Gujarat)” campaign videos, has been named as one of the candidates for the elections. Kanodia’s name featured in the fifth list of 13 BJP candidates for the second phase of Assembly polls in Gujarat. “Hu chhu Vikas” video featuring Kanodia was launched by the party to counter Congress’ “Vikas Gando Thayo Chhe (development has gone crazy)”. While the Congress video was aimed at mocking the development claims of the Vijay Rupani government in Gujarat, the one from BJP was aimed to showcase ruling party’s popularity. “Hu Vikas Chhu, Hu Chhu Gujarat” was also kept as the tagline of a vikaas yatra carried out by the party in the state. Hitesh’s father, Naresh Kanodiya, is also a noted artiste and a BJP leader. Kanodiya has been fielded from Idar (SC) seat. Earlier, the seat was represented by Gujarat Assembly Speaker Ramanlal Vora. However, the party has now fielded Vora from Dasada (SC) seat.

Among the 13 candidates, the BJP has retained four of its sitting MLAs – Ranchhod Rabari (Patan), Narayan Patel (Unjha), Vallabh Kakadiya (Thakkarbapa Nagar) and Pankaj Desai (Nadiad).The party has dropped Laljibhai Koli Patel, its MLA from Dhandhuka seat in Ahmedabad. He has been replaced by local leader Kalubhai Dabhi. The ruling party dropped sitting MLA Arvindsinh Chauhan and chose Suman Pravinsinh Chauhan for Panchmahal’s Kaalol seat.

The BJP list also named Amit Chaudhary, who resigned as Congress MLA after allegedly cross-voting in favour of the BJP candidate during the RS polls. Chaudhary has been given ticket for Manasa seat in Gandhinagar which he represented in the outgoing assembly.

Polling for the two-phase elections for the 182 seats will take place on December 9 and 14 and votes will be counted on December 18. The first phase will see 89 seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region are going to polls. While the remaining 93 seats in the central and northern region would go to polls in the second phase.