Gujarat Congress chief says will win 120 seats, BJP will meet same fate as it did in Bihar, Delhi

Congress Gujarat Chief Bharatsinh Solanki on Friday said that the Congress is confident of winning the Gujarat assembly polls that was conducted in two phases on December 9 and 14. Solanki while speaking to media said, “BJP will meet the same fate in Gujarat elections it met in Delhi and Bihar elections. We will win more than 120 seats.” Congress have kept their hopes high even though most of the exit poll surveys have shown BJP as the clear winner. After the predictions of the exit polls were released, Congress brushed aside those reports and said that exit polls may go wrong on the counting day. Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza said, “I don’t know how much you trust the exit polls. We have seen exit polls in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Punjab. All of them proved to be wrong. So, how much can one trust the exit polls. We will wait for the 18th for the real results. Let’s not take these exit polls too seriously. We have seen them go wrong in many states in the past.”

Bharatsinh Solanki echoed the same response even though an average exit polls survey predicted over 100 seats out of 182 seats in the Gujarat assembly polls for BJP where the party has ruled for the past two decades. Even one of the survey showed that BJP can win 135 seats out 182. Whereas, Today’s Chanakya predicted 47 seats for Congress 14 less than what the incumbent government in the state is holding. Even, Times Now showed 66 seats in favour of Congress and Republic-C Voter Exit Poll gave 74 seats to the party.

Other news channels also predicted BJP’s win with a comfortable seat range of 110-130 seats. But, Congress leaders have refused to accept the exit poll results referring that in the last 10 years exit polls have been both right and wrong and that Bihar and Delhi were such examples. In Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party in 2015 assembly elections swept the polls with a clear majority over 67 seats out of 70 and in Bihar Rashtriya Janata Dal emerged victorious with 80 seats while BJP could get only 53 seats. Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav through a tweet also shared Solanki’s views and said that similar exit polls during Bihar assembly elections in 2015 went horribly wrong that proved to be a major loss for BJP.