Gujarat Assembly Polls 2017: Congress releases first list of candidates

Ahead of the crucial Gujarat Elections, the Congress released its first list of 77 candidates for phase one of the Assembly polls with senior leaders from the state, Arjun Modhwadia and Shaktisinh Gohil, getting tickets. 11 belong to the scheduled tribe (ST) category and seven are from the scheduled caste (SC) category from the total candidates nominated.The Congress leadership had held discussions on all the Assembly segments in the state at the party’s central election committee meeting held two days ago.

The party is in talks with the NCP and breakaway faction of the JD(U) led by Sharad Yadav. It is also in discussions to have a poll arrangement with Patidar and OBC leaders, Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor respectively, party sources said. Of the total 182 assembly segments in the state, 89 seats will go to poll in the first phase to be held on December 9. The process of nomination for the phase has already started with the issue of notification on November 14. The last date for filing nominations is November 21.

The remaining 93 segments will go to poll on December 14. The result of the election will be announced on December 18 along with that of Himachal Pradesh. Polling in the hilly state was held on November 9. The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP after a hiatus over two decades in Gujarat. The saffron party has already declared its two lists of candidates for the first phase, fielding 106 candidates so far.