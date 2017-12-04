Gujarat Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi to address four rallies in Gujarat today

PM Modi at a rally in Khodiyar, Gujarat (Source: Twitter)

Gujarat Assembly Elections: On December 9, 2017, the state of Gujarat will observe the first phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections. On the occasion, the Chief Election Commissioner of India AK Joti, earlier, said that VVPAT machines will be used along with EVMs in all 50,264 voting booths of 182 constituencies in the state. In his multiple rallies in the state, the Prime Minister took a jibe at Congress. In his public rally in Gujarat’s Surendranagar he said the party had a history of rigging organisational polls.

Assembly elections will be held for the 182 seat on December 9 and the second phase for the elections is scheduled for December 14. The counting is slated for December 18.

PM Modi is likely to have four rallies today in Dharampur, Valsad, the in Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar of the Saurashtra region of Gujarat.

8.25 AM: There are 4.35 crore voters in the state, including 2.26 crore male, 2.08 crore female and 702 third gender. A total 17.46 lakh new voters have been added, of which 12.37 lakh are in the 18-19 age group, said Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti about the status of Gujarat population.

8.20 AM: “For ten years the country was run by those who had degrees from Harvard but after we came to power, our hard-work has shown results,” PM Modi spoke about how global rating agencies were upbeat about the country’s growing economy at a public meeting in Rajkot.

8.15 AM: PM Modi while responding to the remarks of the Gandhinagar Archbishop Thomas Macwan said, “To help people without considering their religion, caste or nationality is the basic essence of our sanskaar… and there cannot be a more worrisome matter than this, that people have objection to it.”

8.12 AM: On the occasion of Navy Day, the Prime Minister tweeted a video as a tribute to the Indian Navy.

On Navy Day, greetings to all navy personnel and their families. pic.twitter.com/O36rKhnC4I — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2017

8.08 AM: “The people of Gujarat know what the Congress is up to. It changes colour time and again, creates a wall between brothers, it wants to make urban areas fight with rural areas of the country, illiterate fight with literates and poor fight with the rich,” PM Modi said at a rally yesterday on the criticism of the government’s ambitious bullet train project.

8.03 AM: While speaking at a rally in Ahmedabad last night, PM Modi said, “Manavata apni rago ma chhe, apna sanskaar ma chhe (Humanity is in our veins, in our values). Unfortunately, it comes so naturally to us that we do not publicise it, and the world remains in the dark (about it)… I was shocked when a religious person issued a fatwa asking for rashtrapremio (Patriots) to be ousted.”

8.00 AM: PM Modi is likely to have four rallies today – at Dharampur in Valsad, followed by Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar in Saurashtra region.