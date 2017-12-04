Gujarat Assembly Elections: BJP indulging in violence against our candidates, says Congress

“Our leaders Indranil Rajyaguru, Mitul Donga and MP Rajeev Satav, who are fighting the ‘Shah-kaal’ of fear and corruption in Gujarat, were attacked by the Gujarat Police yesterday,” said Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Twitter.

The Congress on Sunday alleged that BJP was indulging in violence against its candidates in Gujarat and urged the Election Commission to initiate an action against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. “Our leaders Indranil Rajyaguru, Mitul Donga and MP Rajeev Satav, who are fighting the ‘Shah-kaal’ of fear and corruption in Gujarat, were attacked by the Gujarat Police yesterday,” said Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Twitter.

“Violence is a result of fear. Rupani ji fears losing the election and he is taking support of lathis. But Gujarat is not frightened,” he added. Congress said that its candidate Indranil Rajyaguru, who is contesting Rupani from Rajkot West, its Rajkot East nominee Mitul Donga and MP Rajeet Satav have been arrested by the Rajkot police.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said: “People of Gujarat and Rajkot will teach a befitting lesson for such brutalities through the ‘power of ballot’.” Another Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev said Rupani was “puzzled” as he was “losing” and was thus resorting to violence against Congress leaders.

“I have heard the chief minister’s audio in which he said that the BJP was in a bad shape’,” Dev told reporters. “When Rajyaguru, who is also an MLA, was campaigning last night (Saturday), he was attacked by some BJP goons. Instead of arresting them, police arrested our candidate,” she added.

She further alleged: “The police also arrested Rajeev Satav, who had gone there to enquire about the Congress candidate.” Dev asked the Election Commission to take action against Rupani, and police officials concerned.