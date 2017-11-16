Gujarat Assembly Polls 2017: Shankersinh Vaghela wants candidates for his party; invites applications on Facebook, Twitter

Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela is busy selecting candidates for his newly-formed party ‘Jan Vikalp Morcha’. (PTI)

As the political heat in Gujarat is escalating ahead of the Assembly Polls in December, former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela is busy selecting candidates for his newly-formed party ‘Jan Vikalp Morcha’. And 77-year-old Vaghela who launched the party in September has now resorted to technology for the purpose. The former Congress leader has taken to Facebook and WhatsApp, to look for candidates for his new party as per The Indian Express.

Seeking suitable candidates for his party, Vaghela’s party put up a three-page form online two weeks ago which includes all the requirements of the Election Commission. “Anyone interested in politics can fill out the form. The reason why we used technology as one of the channels of getting candidates was to reinforce the idea of democracy. It is also a way to ensure that we get younger people on the team.”, Vaghela was quoted saying by IE. Jan Vikalp Morcha (JVM) has so far received 352 applications. Out of all the applications, 180 have been shortlisted by the part in which around a fifth of them women. The party has completed the shortlist and plans to release the final list in a couple of days. Vaghela said that most of the applicants want to join the new political party as they want a change in the society. “Most people came because they wanted to make a change in the society. We have been asking them what it takes to be a good citizen. None of them has been with a political party earlier, and that was the idea. There were quite a few doctors from Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot.”, said Vaghela.

Despite receiving a number of applications for his party, Vadera is very upfront about what he wants from an ideal candidate. “For us, the ideal candidate is someone who is not a cheat. I am not looking at their education only. A well-educated candidate is a bonus but the party wants someone who will not cheat people. I also made one thing clear — that we are not giving people any money. They have to undertake all the campaigns by themselves. We are focusing on issues that relate to roti, makaan and rozgar and would want our candidates to also work on such issues,”, the former CM was quoted saying by IE.

Vaghela had broken away from the BJP, too, to launch the Rashtriya Janata Party in 1996, and later with the Congress support, he became the chief minister of Gujarat. Eventually, he would merge the Rashtriya Janata Party with the Congress.