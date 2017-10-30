Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Tejashwi Yadav flays Nitish Kumar for JDU move to contest polls

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (PTI)

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav today took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his party’s decision to contest “four-five seats” in the Gujarat Assembly polls and wondered why he was fighting for a “losing” battle. The JD(U) had last week announced that it will contest its “traditional” four to five seats in Gujarat and urged the Election Commission to reject the Sharad Yadav faction’s claim over the party symbol so that it can fight the election. “Why is his party planning to contest the Gujarat polls? Can JD(U) win there? During the presidential elections, Nitish had urged the UPA not to fight a losing battle by insisting on putting up a candidate. Has he done away with his wisdom of that time,” the former deputy chief minister tweeted. “If Nitish Kumar’s alliance with the BJP survives, his own party may end up with the same number of seats to fight in Bihar as well. Their unnatural alliance has become fully exposed before the common people”, he said in another tweet.

Kumar, also president of the JD(U), came out the Grand Alliance with the RJD and the Congress and formed a new government with the support of the BJP in July this year.