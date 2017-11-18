Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Lok Janshakti Party will support BJP on every seat in polls, says Ram Vilas Paswan

The BJP may end up getting more seats this time than it had got in the last Assembly elections”, Paswan told reporters here. (Reuters)

Lok Janshakti Party president Ram Vilas Paswan today announced that his party will not field any candidate in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls but support its senior ally, the BJP, “on every seat”. “I recently toured Gujarat. There seems to be no contest. The BJP may end up getting more seats this time than it had got in the last Assembly elections”, Paswan told reporters here. “Residents of rural Gujarat say that their state has become famous world over after their former chief minister became the prime minister of the country,” he said. Citing recent surveys by international agencies like the PEW and Moody’s wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shown to be enjoying huge popularity, Paswan said “a thumping majority for his party in his home state is a foregone conclusion”. “Our party will not contest any seat in Gujarat. But we will support the BJP on every seat”, the LJP chief added. “It is a matter of pride for all of us that the NDA government at the Centre has been marching on the path towards progress in the last three-and-a-half years under the leadership of Modi, who is being admired by all sections of the society,” Paswan, who is the Union minister for Food and Consumer Affairs, added.

The Union minister welcomed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to introduce reservations in outsourced services and his plea for a national debate on bringing the quota system in the private sector, saying “this has always been the LJP’s stand as well”. Lauding Kumar’s state-wide campaigns against social evils like dowry and child marriage, Paswan said, “The LJP workers have been asked to devote themselves to these movements”.

On a query about the controversy surrounding the upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Padmavati’, the Union minister said “the movie has not yet been released and the matter is sub-judice though I believe history must not be tampered with”. Paswan also said that his party will be celebrating its 18th foundation day in Patna on November 28.