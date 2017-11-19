Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Indian Youth Congress deputes senior members for polls campaigning

The IYC has put its weight behind the party’s rigorous campaigning in poll- bound Gujarat by deputing senior office-bearers as incharge of 50 assembly constituencies in the state with a focus on young urban voters. (Image: Reuters)

The Indian Youth Congress has put its weight behind the party’s rigorous campaigning in poll- bound Gujarat by deputing senior office-bearers as incharge of 50 assembly constituencies in the state with a focus on young urban voters. National president of the outfit Amrinder Sing Brar is also scheduled to visit all the constituencies in the state. “The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) is extensively campaigning in Gujarat. Besides these 50 seats, we have also deployed over 500 office-bearers and workers from different states to help in campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly polls,” Amrish Ranjan Pandey, IYC’s national media coordinator, said. The Congress’ youth wing has deputed its senior office- bearers as incharges of 50 assembly constituencies of Gujarat to approach the young urban voters, the IYC leaders said. “Prime minister Narendra Modi always talks about youth but never falls about their sufferings due to unemployment due to demonetisation and his other policies,” Brar said.

Keeping in mind the appeal of the BJP among urban young voters, the IYC has tried to wean away those who it believes were disanchented with the party due to unemployment and job loss in post-demonetisation Gujarat. “The youth have lost jobs in large numbers. Unemployment is rampant as trade and business have been hit and not recovered even one year after the demonetisation blow was delivered by the Modi government,” Pandey said. The elections for the 182 assembly constituencies in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and December 14.