Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Hardik Patel attacks PM Narendra Modi; says Saheb using new techniques in state

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections in December, the political fight between parties and leaders has now gone up to a new level. After his controversial videos going viral, Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over defaming him. According to The Indian Express, Hardik said that the ruling BJP in the state is now resorting to new tactics so that PM Modi doesn’t lose interest in the state. After his videos going viral on Tuesday, where he was seen drinking with a girl and three other men, Hardik said,“New techniques are being used by them (BJP) to ensure that saheb (Modi) does not lose in Gujarat.”

“Now they have resorted to defaming me. I don’t care. My focus is on the fight for farmers and youths. Yes, if they have anything personal against me, I will deal with it. It happens in politics,” Hardik was quoted saying by IE. The Patidar leader, who was addressing a gathering in Bharuch district’s Sarbhan village, hit back at BJP over the allegations of striking a deal with the Congress. “I have not done any sauda (dealings) with anyone. I am fighting with all my strength. I don’t have talent like (Chief Minister Vijay) Rupani and (BJP minister Parshottam) Rupala. I can go to jail, come out and fight again.” added Hardik.

Hardik also went ahead to say that instead of supporting either ‘Congress’ and ‘BJP’, his party will support those who will speak of the Patidars’ issue and reservation. He also attacked the BJP over his talks with Rahul Gandhi on the quota demand. “They (BJP leaders) are accusing (Congress vice-president) Rahul Gandhi of doing politics in Gujarat. So why is Modi coming to Gujarat every now and then? Is he coming to spray pesticides in fields in Saurashtra?” Hardik was quoted saying by IE.